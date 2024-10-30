CAM ropes in Rajagopalan as Partner in financial services practice

Lakshmi Rajagopal, Partner, CAM

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has onboarded Lakshmi Rajagopalan as a Partner in its financial services and technology practice. She will be based in Bengaluru and this is her second innings at CAM.

Rajagopalan has over 15 years of experience in projects, banking and finance, and fintech laws. She worked at CAM’s Bengaluru office for six years before joining Udaan in 2021. She also spent four years at the former Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff.

Earlier this month, CAM added a four-partner team from Saraf and Partners, led by Manmeet Singh. The firm has been on a partner-level hiring spree throughout the year, along with JSA Advocates & Solicitors, VCCircle reported in mid-September.

However, the firm also saw the departure of two capital markets partners this month, with Janhavi Seksaria moving to AZB & Partners and Anuj Pethia joining JSA.

In her in-house role, Rajagopalan managed banking and finance transactions across group entities and ensured all legal and regulatory compliance from the Reserve Bank of India for the fintech sector. She also handled regulatory projects and worked with senior management on strategic initiatives like equity fundraising and group reorganization.

She has held various roles at Premji Invest, Yashoda Hospitals, and LivSpace. Her career began as a senior associate at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and she later served as a senior consultant.

In mid-October, CAM also brought on Gayathri Ramachandran as a Partner in its capital markets practice. She will be also based in the Bengaluru office, the firm said in a statement.

Gayathri has over 10 years of experience as a corporate lawyer with core expertise in capital markets practice. Previously, she has headed the legal team in a unicorn startup and has been the in-house legal counsel of a leading healthcare company and a family office with a focus on PE investments.

