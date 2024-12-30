Flashback 2024: Top law firms for PE-VC and M&A advisory in India

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Law firms advising companies on the nitty-gritties of private equity and venture capital dealmaking as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&As) remained busy in 2024 with large players maintaining their dominance. According to VCCEdge, the data research platform of VCCircle, India’s largest law firms continued to top the charts in both ......