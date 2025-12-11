Why pension funds still shy away from AIFs a decade after regulatory nod
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Why pension funds still shy away from AIFs a decade after regulatory nod

Why pension funds still shy away from AIFs a decade after regulatory nod

By Asha Menon

  • 11 Dec 2025
Premium
Why pension funds still shy away from AIFs a decade after regulatory nod
Credit: 123RF.com

​The Indian pension regulator’s latest directives allowing pension funds to diversify their investment avenues may make it easier for them to allocate money to private equity, venture capital and other alternative asset classes but is unlikely to move the needle much thanks to other operational issues. The Pension Fund Regulatory and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

British insurer sells 4.5% stake in IPO-bound ICICI Prudential Asset Management for $545 mn

Finance

British insurer sells 4.5% stake in IPO-bound ICICI Prudential Asset Management for $545 mn

Pension regulator PFRDA widens investment options for funds

Finance

Pension regulator PFRDA widens investment options for funds

Premium
Gulf investors seek more transparency from GPs: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Gulf investors seek more transparency from GPs: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
SEBI clears key hurdle for AIFs migrating to funds only for accredited investors

Finance

SEBI clears key hurdle for AIFs migrating to funds only for accredited investors

SEBI spots "serious lapse" in Samena's investment in Ugro Capital, slaps fine

Finance

SEBI spots "serious lapse" in Samena's investment in Ugro Capital, slaps fine

TPG-backed fintech platform Fibe bags $35 mn cheque from IFC

Finance

TPG-backed fintech platform Fibe bags $35 mn cheque from IFC

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW