SEBI clears key hurdle for AIFs migrating to funds only for accredited investors

Premium
Private equity, venture capital and other alternative investment firms that seek to convert any of their existing funds to a vehicle designated only for accredited investors (AI) will now be able to do so more easily after India’s capital markets regulator removed a crucial operational hurdle, industry executives say. The Securities ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.