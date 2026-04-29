HSBC names Gautam Anand to lead global India private banking unit
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HSBC names Gautam Anand to lead global India private banking unit

By Reuters

  • 29 Apr 2026
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HSBC names Gautam Anand to lead global India private banking unit
An HSBC bank office in New Delhi. | Credit: Reuters/Adnan Abidi/ File Photo

HSBC on Wednesday named Gautam Anand to head its global India private banking division as the lender looks to strengthen cross-border services for wealthy clients with links to India.

Anand, a veteran banker with 25 years of experience, will oversee HSBC's global India private banking franchise across India and key international hubs including Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK, it said.

HSBC launched its global private banking business in India in 2023 to target high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients as part of a broader push to expand wealth management in Asia.

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Anand joined HSBC Private Bank in December 2023 as global coordinator for Global India, Middle East, North Africa and Europe. Prior to joining the lender, he worked at UBS, Credit Suisse, ANZ and ABN Amro, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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