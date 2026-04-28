InCred’s asset management arm hires Enam AMC exec as CEO

Samir Vora, CEO, InCred Asset Management

Mumbai-based InCred Group’s asset management arm has appointed a former top executive of Enam Asset Management Company as its new CEO.

Samir Vora, formerly Enam AMC’s group CEO, joined InCred Asset Management as chief executive earlier this month. He worked with Enam for over five and a half years and has a total experience of 25 years across asset management, wealth management and investment advisory, InCred said Tuesday.

Vora holds an MBA from Montclair State University, US. Apart from Enam, he has worked as a partner at Pi Square Investments and held leadership roles at Bank of America in the past. He also worked with Enam for almost four years before joining Pi Square in 2014.

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InCred’s asset management business comprises two entities–InCred Asset Management Pvt Ltd and InCred Alternative Investments Pvt Ltd. Earlier this month, the alternative investment arm announced the final close of its maiden special opportunities credit fund at Rs 1,500 crore. This takes the total amount it has raised across its performing credit and special situation funds to over Rs 4,000 crore.

Apart from the asset management arm, the InCred Group includes wealth and non-banking financial company arm InCred Finance, as well as investment distribution platform InCred Money. InCred Group is backed by several investors, including KKR, Elevar Equity, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Investcorp and Moore Venture Partners, among others.

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