Greater Pacific Capital names Nandan Desai sole India head as co-head leaves

Nandan Desai, managing director and India head at Greater Pacific Capital

Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), the UK-based private equity firm, has overhauled its leadership in India, with Nandan Desai taking over as the head of the India business.

Desai, who has been with GPC for 15 years and served as co-head of the India office alongside Akshaya Prasad since 2022, will now lead the Mumbai team and join the firm’s senior leadership alongside founders Ketan Patel and Joe Sealy, and Christian Hansmeyer.

The PE firm also promoted Aditya Ajit,who has been at GPC since 2017, to vice president.

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Prasad, a long-time co-head, is stepping down to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity but will continue as an advisor, the PE firm said in a statement.

Before joining GPC in 2011, Desai was a vice president at New Silk Route. Previously, he worked as an analyst at Warburg Pincus in New York. Desai, who started his career as a journalist, holds a BA from the University of Chicago, having graduated in 2003.

At GPC, he has worked on deals across telecommunications, technology, financial services, infrastructure, industrials, and consumer goods.

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Prasad joined GPC after a nine-year career at Goldman Sachs, where he was part of the senior team managing the firm’s $6.5 billion infrastructure investment group across London and Mumbai.

“What’s next? Over two decades of investing in outstanding Indian firms and working alongside incredible founders has only reinforced my conviction in the country's long-term opportunity,” Prasad said in a social media post on LinkedIn, while announcing his departure from the PE firm.

Patel, co-founder and CEO, previously served as a managing director in Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division, where he founded the Strategic Group, and earlier as a partner at KPMG leading strategy and business transformation. He oversees GPC’s strategy and its research efforts.

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Sealy, co-founder and COO, has a background in strategic advice to clients in communications, media, and related sectors.

Hansmeyer, a founding member based in London, focuses on investment execution and has experience across China and India, with involvement in sustainable finance.

Founded in 2005 by Patel and Sealy, GPC maintains offices in London and Mumbai. The firm positions itself as an impact-oriented investor targeting sectors aligned with India’s growth, such as financial inclusion, education and skilling, clean energy, and related areas that also support broader sustainable development goals.

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Its current portfolio holdings include microfinance company Muthoot Microfin, education and skilling platform NxtWave, and electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green. Its past investments include Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Edelweiss Financial Services, and HEG Ltd.

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