PMS firm Wealth First acquires wealth-management firm

Public listed Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited (WFPML), an independent financial advisor and a registered portfolio management service, has acquired Mumbai-based Wealth First Advisors Pvt. Ltd (WFAPL), a wealth management and distribution firm, for a total consideration of Rs 109 crore (around $11.5 million) through a two-phase transaction, the listed company said in a statement.



In the first phase, WFPML will acquire a 51 per cent stake in WFAPL for Rs 52.1 crore, comprising Rs 40 crore in cash and Rs 12.1 crore through a share swap, valuing WFAPL at an equity valuation of Rs 102.15 crore.



In the second phase, the remaining 49 per cent stake will be acquired based on WFAPL's valuation as of March 2029, with the consideration to be paid entirely through a 100 per cent share swap.



The company believes that Wealth First’s acquisition of WFAPL will take its assets under advice and management to nearly Rs 9,000 crore.



The combined organisation aims to double assets under advice and management to approximately Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years.