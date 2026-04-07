InCred Alts marks final close of maiden special opportunities fund

Saurabh Jhalaria, CIO-Private Credit, InCred Alternative

InCred Alternative Private Investments, the alternatives asset platform of InCred Capital, on Tuesday announced the final close of its maiden special opportunities credit fund.

InCred Special Opportunities Fund-I received commitments of Rs 1,500 crore ($161 million), the company said in a press note.

The Category-II, close-ended alternative investment fund (AIF) attracted commitments from domestic family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and international investors.

Advertisement

The fund focuses on old-economy businesses with hard asset coverage, established cash flows, and clear structural downside protection built in at the time of investment.

Nearly 75% of the corpus has already been deployed across sectors such as auto, power, oil and gas, and hospitality.

With this, InCred Alternative has raised over Rs 4,000 crore across its performing credit funds and special situations funds.

Advertisement

“India's private credit market is at an early but decisive stage of institutionalization and is very different from the private credit market in the West. The supply gap is large and the risk-reward potential is compelling,” said Saurabh Jhalaria, chief investment officer – private credit at InCred Alternatives. “Closing ISOF-I at its full targeted fundraise validates InCred Alternatives’ depth of origination and deal-structuring capabilities," he added.

InCred Alternative Investments focuses on offering a range of alternative investment strategies to help investors diversify their portfolio across unique opportunities in private markets. The firm had earlier marked the final close of its debut credit fund, InCred Credit Opportunities Fund-I, in 2023.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments