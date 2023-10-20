Investcorp-backed InCred wraps up fundraising for maiden private credit vehicle

Premium
InCred Alternative Investments Pvt Ltd, which marked a funding milestone for its maiden private credit fund in November last year, has hit the investment vehicle’s final close after tapping the greenshoe option. The company, part of InCred Capital Financial Services Pvt Ltd, launched InCred Credit Opportunities Fund–I (ICOF) with a target corpus of Rs 500 crore and a greenshoe option for an equal amount. The fund house has now marked the debut credit fund’s final close at Rs ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.