Kris Gopalakrishnan’s family office set to float maiden fund for direct startup bets

Premium Sheeba D’Mello, private equity portfolio manager, Pratithi Investments

Pratithi Investments, the family investment office of Kris Gopalakrishnan, former head of IT major Infosys Ltd, is set to launch its maiden investment fund to make direct startup bets, VCCircle has gathered. The family office, which manages assets valued at over $500 million (Rs 4,170 crore), is set to launch its ......