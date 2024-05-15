Former Tiger Global, 3one4 executives float asset management firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Former Tiger Global, 3one4 executives float asset management firm

Former Tiger Global, 3one4 executives float asset management firm

Premium
Former Tiger Global, 3one4 executives float asset management firm
Credit: Pixabay

A former executive of Tiger Global has teamed up with another from 3one4 Capital to set up an investment firm to back both listed and privately-held companies in the internet, software, consumer, financial technology, and manufacturing space in India, as well as abroad.  Sundarbans Management, registered in Gurugram, Haryana, has been ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

BlackRock bullish on India, seeks to grow government bond ETF share

Finance

BlackRock bullish on India, seeks to grow government bond ETF share

Premium
Former Tiger Global, 3one4 executives float asset management firm

Finance

Former Tiger Global, 3one4 executives float asset management firm

PE-backed TBO Tek soars on trading debut but Blackstone's Aadhar Housing disappoints

Finance

PE-backed TBO Tek soars on trading debut but Blackstone's Aadhar Housing disappoints

9Unicorns floats 2nd VC fund with $200 mn target; rebrands to 100Unicorns

Finance

9Unicorns floats 2nd VC fund with $200 mn target; rebrands to 100Unicorns

Premium
HDFC Bank to secure big-ticket loan to bolster women lending book

Finance

HDFC Bank to secure big-ticket loan to bolster women lending book

Premium
True North's key private credit executive to step down

Finance

True North's key private credit executive to step down

Advertisement