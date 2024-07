PE firm Creador set to bag cheque from returning LP

Pro Brahmal Vasudevan, founder and CEO, Creador | Credit: Creador

Mid-market private equity firm Creador, which focuses on investments in South and Southeast Asia, may get an institutional investor to back its latest fund, VCCircle has learned. The PE firm, founded by former ChrysCapital partner Brahmal Vasudevan, is currently raising capital for its sixth fund and expects to close it later ......