EAAA India Alts names Amit Agarwal sole CEO as co-CEO steps down

EAAA India Alts CEO Amit Agarwal (left) and outgoing co-CEO Subahoo Chordia

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, the alternative asset management platform of the Edelweiss group, has elevated Amit Agarwal to its sole Chief Executive Officer, providing unified leadership across its private credit and real assets businesses as the firm advances toward a potential initial public offering.

The company’s board approved the move on June 7, it said in a statement. It added that Subahoo Chordia, who had served alongside Agarwal as co-CEO, will step down from his executive responsibilities for personal reasons while ensuring a smooth transition, particularly in the real assets strategy.

Agarwal, who has been with the Edelweiss group for nearly two decades, has been instrumental in building EAAA’s alternatives platform from inception. With more than 25 years of experience in financial services, he has wide expertise across investing, asset management, business development, fundraising and M&A.

Advertisement

A founding member of Edelweiss’ stressed assets business, he previously held senior roles at Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) and in management consulting at PwC. A chartered accountant and commerce graduate from Lucknow University, Agarwal brings deep investment experience, strong client relationships and a proven ability to scale businesses, EAAA said.

Chordia, who co-led EAAA and set up and headed its infrastructure fund business, has nearly 25 years of experience in infrastructure and real assets. Prior to joining Edelweiss in 2017, he held leadership roles at IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Edelweiss Financial Services, spanning project finance, corporate finance, investment banking, private equity and asset management.

EAAA, which received regulatory approval for an IPO in April, said its real assets business is led by nine managing directors with extensive domain expertise. These include Sreekumar Chatra, MD – Infra Yield, who has led the strategy since inception and has been with EAAA for nearly a decade; and Gautam Hora, MD – Rental Yield, who has anchored the commercial real estate strategy since inception and brings over 25 years of domain knowledge.

Advertisement

The investment firm, which manages infrastructure assets such as highways, transmission lines and renewable energy projects, and commercial real assets, employs more than 250 professionals (including portfolio companies) across investments and operations. It is supported by Sekura, EAAA’s dedicated operating platform.

EAAA said its fee-paying assets under management (AUM) rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 44,710 crore and total AUM reaching Rs 72,706 crore as of March 2026. The firm serves around 5,500 unique clients globally and in India, including over 1,000 repeat clients, with approximately 55% of AUM from domestic investors.

Rashesh Shah, Chairman of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Executive Chairman of EAAA, said the unified leadership under Agarwal would bring sharper strategic alignment and stronger execution as the firm works toward listing following SEBI approval.

Advertisement

Agarwal said the firm’s private credit and real assets strategies are both “strong franchises” and that his focus would be on building on this foundation, “deepening our platform capabilities, enhancing client experience and continuing to create long-term value for all stakeholders”.

Share article on Leave Your Comments