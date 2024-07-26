Public, private markets both offer opportunities to family offices: Panelists at VCCircle summit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Public, private markets both offer opportunities to family offices: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Public, private markets both offer opportunities to family offices: Panelists at VCCircle summit

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 26 Jul 2024
Premium
Public, private markets both offer opportunities to family offices: Panelists at VCCircle summit
JM Financial’s Nikhil Chandak (right) and Latium’s Naveen Sharda (middle) at the VCCircle event

Indian public markets as well as private markets both offer credible investment opportunities to family offices, panelists at the VCCircle Family Office Summit 2024 said Friday.  Speaking at the summit in Mumbai, Nikhil Chandak, managing director and head of investments (family office) at JM Financial Ltd, pointed out that opportunities in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Aligning vision, governance key to succession planning: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Finance

Aligning vision, governance key to succession planning: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium
Public, private markets both offer opportunities to family offices: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Finance

Public, private markets both offer opportunities to family offices: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Nasher Miles, Neo raise early-stage funds

Consumer

Nasher Miles, Neo raise early-stage funds

Pro
PE firm Creador set to bag cheque from returning LP

Finance

PE firm Creador set to bag cheque from returning LP

Premium
Bottomline: Vastu Housing Finance's AUM for last fiscal soars past $1 bn mark

Finance

Bottomline: Vastu Housing Finance's AUM for last fiscal soars past $1 bn mark

Pro
EQT Asia set to end up with a rare lemon in India portfolio exit

Finance

EQT Asia set to end up with a rare lemon in India portfolio exit

Advertisement