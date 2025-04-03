InCred Alts secures $70-mn for maiden special situations fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • InCred Alts secures $70-mn for maiden special situations fund

InCred Alts secures $70-mn for maiden special situations fund

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 03 Apr 2025
InCred Alts secures $70-mn for maiden special situations fund
Saurabh Jhalaria, CIO-Private Credit, InCred Alternative

InCred Alternative Investments Pvt Ltd, the asset management arm of InCred Group, said Thursday it has secured over Rs 600 crore ($70 million) in commitments for its maiden special situations fund. 

The InCred Special Opportunities Fund-I (ISOF-I) garnered commitments from both domestic and overseas limited partners, InCred said in a statement.  

The company expects to garner more commitments for the fund during the year, it said. Earlier, the company has tapped large family offices, ultra-HNIs and HNIs, both domestic and overseas, for its other funds. 

Advertisement

The new alternative investment fund has a base target of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 500 crore.  

This fund marks InCred Alternative’s entry into the special opportunities segment following two funds in the performing credit strategy. 

InCred said the fund will focus on old-economy sectors with a strong collateral cover ensuring a downside-protected and well-diversiï¬ed portfolio. The fund will adopt a ï¬‚exible investment strategy and expects returns much higher than performing credit mandates, the company said. 

Advertisement

“By leveraging InCred Group’s origination strengths and underwriting team, we aim to generate 21-23% returns,” said Saurabh Jhalaria, chief investment oï¬ƒcer of private credit at InCred Alternative. 

ISOF-I will seek to capitalise on evolving themes like dislocated secondary opportunities, cash ï¬‚ow mismatch situations, and ï¬‚exible debt solutions, he added. 

InCred Group is a diversiï¬ed ï¬nancial services group comprising three businesses — InCred Finance, InCred Capital, and InCred Money. Part of InCred Capital, InCred Alternative offers investment opportunities in funds across private credit, private equity, and quant. 

Advertisement

InCred Alternative marked the final close of its maiden private credit fund at Rs 660 crore (including the greenshoe option) in October 2023. Last year, it hit the first close of its second private credit fund at Rs 300 crore ($36.2 million), which had a target corpus of Rs 750 crore and an equivalent greenshoe option. 

InCred Alternative Investments Pvt. LtdInCred Group

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
DIFC to launch 'plug-and-play' Funds Centre to boost hedge fund growth

Finance

DIFC to launch 'plug-and-play' Funds Centre to boost hedge fund growth

Premium
Proparco bets on microlender Pahal Financial

Finance

Proparco bets on microlender Pahal Financial

Premium
What's at stake for VCs, angel investors as BluSmart ride gets bumpier?

Finance

What's at stake for VCs, angel investors as BluSmart ride gets bumpier?

Beams Fintech Fund bets on PE-backed lender Infinity Fincorp

Finance

Beams Fintech Fund bets on PE-backed lender Infinity Fincorp

Pro
Ascent Capital exiting from a legacy private equity portfolio company

Finance

Ascent Capital exiting from a legacy private equity portfolio company

Premium
AZB, JSA, Trilegal, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas beef up top deck with elevations, new hires

Finance

AZB, JSA, Trilegal, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas beef up top deck with elevations, new hires

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW