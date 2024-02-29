InCred Alternative hits first close of second private credit fund

Premium Saurabh Jhalaria, CIO, Incred

InCred Alternative Investments, the alternative asset management unit of InCred Capital, has marked the first close of its second private credit vehicle, months after it wrapped up fundraising for its maiden fund in October last year, a top executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based alternative asset manager has marked the first close ......