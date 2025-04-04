Adenia appoints former Westpac Bank executive as group CFO

Premium Nicholas Rous, Group CFO, Adenia Partners

Adenia Partners, a Mauritius-based private equity firm that focuses on mid-sized businesses across Africa, has expanded its leadership team, getting on board a former Westapc Bank executive as group chief financial officer. The PE firm, which has raised over $950 million across five vehicles and co-investments, has appointed Nicholas Rous to ......