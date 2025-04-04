Bottomline: Bike Bazaar’s parent tightens costs and expands, but can asset quality keep up?
  Bottomline: Bike Bazaar's parent tightens costs and expands, but can asset quality keep up?

Bottomline: Bike Bazaar’s parent tightens costs and expands, but can asset quality keep up?

By Aman Rawat

  • 04 Apr 2025
Premium
Bottomline: Bike Bazaar’s parent tightens costs and expands, but can asset quality keep up?
(L-R) Srinivas Kantheti and V Karunakaran, co-founders at Bike Bazaar

WheelsEMI Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Bike Bazaar and a non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on two-wheeler financing, has been steadily expanding while also reducing operating expenses and improving asset quality.   The company saw decent growth in both revenue and assets under management (AUM) for the financial year ended March ......

