Temasek adds a new BFSI company to India portfolio

Premium
Singapore-state investment firm Temasek, which operates independent of the city state’s sovereign fund GIC and has built a large Indian portfolio with private equity style direct investments over the years, has picked a stake in a financial services company in the country. The investment firm that had a global portfolio valued ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.