AUM balloons as MO Alternates raises its largest PE fund

Pro

Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alternates), which runs sector-agnostic private equity and real estate-focused funds, has hit the final close of its largest investment vehicle yet, which scooped an amount only surpassed by two domestic peers ChrysCapital and Kedaara Capital in the past, VCCircle has learnt. The alternative investment arm of Motilal ......