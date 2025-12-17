AUM balloons as MO Alternates raises its largest PE fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • AUM balloons as MO Alternates raises its largest PE fund

AUM balloons as MO Alternates raises its largest PE fund

Pro
AUM balloons as MO Alternates raises its largest PE fund

Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alternates), which runs sector-agnostic private equity and real estate-focused funds, has hit the final close of its largest investment vehicle yet, which scooped an amount only surpassed by two domestic peers ChrysCapital and Kedaara Capital in the past, VCCircle has learnt. The alternative investment arm of Motilal ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Temasek adds a new BFSI company to India portfolio

Finance

Temasek adds a new BFSI company to India portfolio

Japan's MUFG to invest over $4 bn for stake in Shriram Finance

Finance

Japan's MUFG to invest over $4 bn for stake in Shriram Finance

Japan's Mizuho to buy majority stake in Avendus from KKR

Finance

Japan's Mizuho to buy majority stake in Avendus from KKR

Pro
In Charts: Decoding Gaja Capital's performance as it gears up for IPO

Finance

In Charts: Decoding Gaja Capital's performance as it gears up for IPO

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.5% stake in IndusInd Bank

Finance

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.5% stake in IndusInd Bank

Premium
How a grocery store owner became the front for an illegal advisory

Finance

How a grocery store owner became the front for an illegal advisory

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW