SEBI eases norms for PE, VC and angel funds to onboard accredited investors

The SEBI logo on its headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has eased norms for private equity, venture capital and angel funds seeking to onboard accredited investors (AIs). It has allowed investment managers to assess investor eligibility and finalize commitments even before formal accreditation is completed. Earlier, funds could onboard investors into AI-only schemes ......