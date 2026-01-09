PE-backed Arohan Financial revitalises IPO plan, appoints bankers

Premium Manoj Kumar Nambiar, managing director, Arohan Financial

Arohan Financial Services, which is backed by many entities such as Tano Capital, Maj Invest and TR Capital among others, has revilatised its plans to go public, a top executive told VCCircle. The Kolkata-headquartered Arohan's earlier plans to float an initial public offering (IPO) had been derailed due to market conditions ......