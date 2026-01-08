Former InCred, Elevation Capital execs float new investment firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Former InCred, Elevation Capital execs float new investment firm

Former InCred, Elevation Capital execs float new investment firm

By Aman Rawat

  • 08 Jan 2026
Premium
Former InCred, Elevation Capital execs float new investment firm
Credit: 123RF.com

Two former executives of InCred Capital, the investment banking arm of diversified financial services firm InCred Group, and a venture partner with homegrown venture capital firm Elevation Capital have teamed up to set up a new investment firm, VCCircle has learned.  The three executives, who bring over 70 years of leadership and investment ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Creation Investments marks final close of second credit fund

Finance

Creation Investments marks final close of second credit fund

SEBI alleges Bank of America breached insider trading rules in 2024 stock deal

Finance

SEBI alleges Bank of America breached insider trading rules in 2024 stock deal

LKP Finance acquires stake in Gyftr, to surrender NBFC licence

Finance

LKP Finance acquires stake in Gyftr, to surrender NBFC licence

Goldman Sachs tops global M&A rankings with $1.48 trillion in deals

Finance

Goldman Sachs tops global M&A rankings with $1.48 trillion in deals

Premium
Bottomline: Livfin struggles as NPAs soar, CEO and key investor exit

Finance

Bottomline: Livfin struggles as NPAs soar, CEO and key investor exit

Pro
Kotak Alternates hits the road to raise third special situations fund

Finance

Kotak Alternates hits the road to raise third special situations fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW