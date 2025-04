DIFC to launch 'plug-and-play' Funds Centre to boost hedge fund growth

Dubai’s financial hub, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), home to over 6,900 active companies and 75 hedge funds, is preparing to launch a first-of-its-kind ‘plug and play’ Funds Centre for investment managers this quarter. The move, which aims to reduce their ‘time to market’ by up to six months, ......