Kedaara, ChrysCap’s public market funds make common BFSI bet

Pro

Kedaara Capital and ChrysCapital, two of India’s largest homegrown private equity firms, have both invested in a company operating in the banking, financial services and insurance industry from their public markets funds. Kedaara began setting up its public markets fund barely a year ago and started deploying it from this year while ChrysCapital launched its ......