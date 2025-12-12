Deals Digest: PE/VC activity rebounds on big-ticket infra, green bets

Private equity and venture capital activity bounced back to normal levels in the five-day period ended December 12, according to data collated by VCCircle. Companies raised over $1.44 billion across 24 deals, more than double the $589 million raised through 18 deals in the previous week. The jump was largely driven by ......