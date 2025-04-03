Proparco bets on microlender Pahal Financial
  Proparco bets on microlender Pahal Financial

Proparco bets on microlender Pahal Financial

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 03 Apr 2025
Proparco bets on microlender Pahal Financial
Credit: 123RF.com

Proparco, the private-sector financing subsidiary of France’s public financial institution Agence Française de Développement (AFD), has injected capital into an Ahmedabad-based microfinance company.  The funding comes at a time when the broader microfinance industry in India is facing challenges due to asset quality stress and rising delinquencies across various loan sizes.  Pahal ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

