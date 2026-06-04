JSW Ventures appoints new partner, gears up for third fund

Vikas Chandak, partner, JSW Ventures

JSW Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of the diversified JSW Group, has appointed former fintech executive and angel investor Vikas Chandak as a partner as it prepares to launch its third fund.

Chandak brings more than two decades of experience across consumer, fintech and enterprise technology sectors, the VC firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Prior to joining JSW Ventures, he held leadership roles at companies including fintech unicorn CRED, Etihad Airways and ICICI Bank, where he worked across strategy, product development and business functions.

Advertisement

At JSW Ventures, Chandak will oversee investments, portfolio management, exits and fundraising activities, with a focus on fintech and enterprise technology startups.

“Vikas brings a rare combination of business acumen and a proven track record of operating and scaling technology businesses, which is central to our hands-on approach to portfolio management,” said Sachin Tagra, managing partner at JSW Ventures.

Founded in 2016, JSW Ventures is an early-stage VC firm focused on sectors such as consumer technology, healthtech and AI-native enterprise technology.

Advertisement

Its portfolio includes Purplle, a beauty and personal care marketplace; HomeLane, a home interiors platform; HealthPlix, a healthcare software provider; StayVista, a vacation rental platform; Cureskin, a dermatology-focused healthtech startup; Vetic, a pet care platform; EcoSoul, a sustainable consumer products brand; and Hyperbots, an AI-powered finance automation startup.

The VC firm said the appointment comes ahead of its planned launch of Fund III, although it didn’t disclose the fund’s target size. The VC firm was reported to be targeting Rs 400-450 crore for the new fund from domestic investors after deploying its Rs 300-crore second fund, which backed startups such as Cureskin, Vetic and Growcoms. The firm’s first fund returned nearly three times the invested capital, driven in part by investments in startups such as Purplle, HomeLane and HealthPlix.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments