KKR-backed Five-Star Business Finance set to raise fresh capital

Premium
Small business and mortgage loan provider Five-Star Business Finance, which is backed by marquee investors, including KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Fidelity Investments, Falcon Edge, Bay Capital and Malabar Investments, is set to raise fresh capital from another offshore investor. The Chennai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), which went public in November ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.