KKR-backed Five-Star Business Finance set to raise fresh capital

Premium

Small business and mortgage loan provider Five-Star Business Finance, which is backed by marquee investors, including KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Fidelity Investments, Falcon Edge, Bay Capital and Malabar Investments, is set to raise fresh capital from another offshore investor. The Chennai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), which went public in November ......