How the portfolio of ChrysCapital’s public market platform Clarus is shaping up

Pro

Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital, which launched a full-fledged fund to make private investments in public equities (PIPE) last year, has created a diversified portfolio of companies from its initial bets. The PE firm, which has invested in many publicly listed companies such as Infosys and HCL in the past while churning out ......