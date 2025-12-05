RevX Capital floats third private credit fund with new strategy
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • RevX Capital floats third private credit fund with new strategy

RevX Capital floats third private credit fund with new strategy

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 05 Dec 2025
Premium
RevX Capital floats third private credit fund with new strategy
RevX managing partner Rahul Chowdhury

Alternative investment firm RevX Capital, which completed the final close of its second performing credit fund in September this year, has now floated its third fund that will follow a different strategy than the first two vehicles. The Gurugram-headquartered private credit investor, led by managing partner Rahul Chowdhury, has launched the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Gaja Capital raising debut secondaries fund, plans new flagship PE vehicle

Finance

Gaja Capital raising debut secondaries fund, plans new flagship PE vehicle

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity softens, but M&A transactions stay strong

Finance

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity softens, but M&A transactions stay strong

Haptik co-founder, former Together Fund exec float AI-focused VC fund

Finance

Haptik co-founder, former Together Fund exec float AI-focused VC fund

Asia's strong equity deals pipeline to be tested by AI bubble concerns in 2026

Finance

Asia's strong equity deals pipeline to be tested by AI bubble concerns in 2026

Premium
Hashed Emergent wraps up maiden VC fund, plans new vehicle

Finance

Hashed Emergent wraps up maiden VC fund, plans new vehicle

Nexus Venture Partners closes eighth fund at $700 mn

Finance

Nexus Venture Partners closes eighth fund at $700 mn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW