RevX Capital floats third private credit fund with new strategy

Premium RevX managing partner Rahul Chowdhury

Alternative investment firm RevX Capital, which completed the final close of its second performing credit fund in September this year, has now floated its third fund that will follow a different strategy than the first two vehicles. The Gurugram-headquartered private credit investor, led by managing partner Rahul Chowdhury, has launched the ......