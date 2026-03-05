Motilal Oswal Home Finance inks $100 mn debt finance deal with ADB

Motilal Oswal Home Finance has entered into an agreement to raise $100 million (around Rs 916 crore) from the Asian Development Bank.

As a part of the agreement, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will subscribe to non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by the home finance company.

The home finance company said in a press note that the proceeds from the ADB financing will provide affordable housing loans to women borrowers, and 10% of those proceeds will finance the construction of residential units that meet recognised green building certification standards, supporting environmentally sustainable construction practices.

“With the partnership of ADB, we will be able to deepen the penetration of affordable housing finance in underserved and upcoming towns across India, helping low and middle-income families realise their dream of homeownership,” said Sukesh Bhowal, managing director and chief executive officer, Motilal Oswal Home Finance, in a press note.

“Importantly, this funding also supports the green construction finance initiative,” Bhowal added.

Motilal Oswal Home Finance is the housing finance arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The company focusses on low and middle-income segments, particularly across tier-2, tier-3 towns, and emerging urban markets in India.

As of December 2025, Motilal Oswal Home Finance operates a network of 126 branches, including 14 new branches opened during the year, with a presence across 12 States in India. The company’s bottom line rose to Rs 100 crore in the first nine months of FY26 from Rs 93 crore a year ago, aided by growth in assets under management.

Assets under management (AUM) rose 13% year-on-year(y-o-y) to Rs 286 crore as on December 31.

