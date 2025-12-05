Gaja Capital raising debut secondaries fund, plans new flagship PE vehicle
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Gaja Capital raising debut secondaries fund, plans new flagship PE vehicle

Gaja Capital raising debut secondaries fund, plans new flagship PE vehicle

By Malvika Maloo

  • 05 Dec 2025
Pro
Gaja Capital raising debut secondaries fund, plans new flagship PE vehicle
Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner, Gaja Capital | Credit: Gaja Capital

Homegrown private equity firm Gaja Capital has rolled out its maiden secondaries fund and has laid the groundwork to start raising its fifth flagship vehicle next year, as it explores new opportunities in India’s growing alternative investment market. The PE firm, which counts unicorns such as artificial intelligence and data analytics ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity softens, but M&A transactions stay strong

Finance

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity softens, but M&A transactions stay strong

Premium
RevX Capital floats third private credit fund with new strategy

Finance

RevX Capital floats third private credit fund with new strategy

Haptik co-founder, former Together Fund exec float AI-focused VC fund

Finance

Haptik co-founder, former Together Fund exec float AI-focused VC fund

Asia's strong equity deals pipeline to be tested by AI bubble concerns in 2026

Finance

Asia's strong equity deals pipeline to be tested by AI bubble concerns in 2026

Premium
Hashed Emergent wraps up maiden VC fund, plans new vehicle

Finance

Hashed Emergent wraps up maiden VC fund, plans new vehicle

Nexus Venture Partners closes eighth fund at $700 mn

Finance

Nexus Venture Partners closes eighth fund at $700 mn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW