Broking platform Sahi raises Series B as valuation triples within a year

Sahi founders Dale Vaz and Manish Jain

Sahi, a broking platform set up by former Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz and former Kotak Securities executive Manish Jain, has raised $33 million (around Rs 313 crore) in its Series B funding round led by its existing investor Accel. The fundraise raises the company's valuation to more than three times the number it commanded less than a year ago.

Elevation Capital, which is also an existing investor, also participated in the round.

Sahi is valued at $200 million (around Rs 1,896 crore) post this round. About 10 months ago, in June 2025, Sahi had Sahi secured $10.5 million in its Series A round led by Accel and Elevation Capital in June 2025, at a valuation of $60 million.

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On the latest fund raise, Dale Vaz, co-founder and chief executive of Sahi said, "India has over 45 million active investor accounts, but most active traders and investors still struggle with the complexity and effort of making informed decisions".

He added, “We built Sahi because we believe retail investors and traders deserve more — clean and clutter-free UI, fast execution, professional-grade insights and a platform that helps them trade with confidence and clarity. This round lets us go deeper on that bet."

Sahi will use the funds to deepen investment in its technology and AI stack, expand its product suite to new trading categories, and scale up its user base, it said.

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Vaz and Jain set up Sahi in 2023. It is a NSE and BSE-registered broker, operating via Aaritya Broking Private Limited, which runs a trading platform. Its trading stack includes proprietary charting, order execution, and automation features for risk management that have resonated strongly with active derivatives traders. Accel and Elevation Capital had first backed the company during its seed round in 2023.

In the last financial year, the company has grown 24x in trade volumes, and 19x in active traders. The platform has also onboarded ~4 lakh demat accounts.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen Sahi evolve from a strong thesis to a platform demonstrating meaningful traction and user love with active traders,” said Vaas Bhaskar, partner at Elevation Capital.

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