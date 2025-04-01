Former Federal Bank CEO Srinivasan joins TVS Capital as senior advisor
Former Federal Bank CEO Srinivasan joins TVS Capital as senior advisor

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 01 Apr 2025
Shyam Srinivasan, senior advisor and operating partner, TVS Capital Funds

TVS Capital Funds has appointed Shyam Srinivasan, the former chief executive officer and managing director of Federal Bank, as a senior advisor and operating partner.   

With over three decades of experience in banking and financial services, Srinivasan brings strategic expertise in institutional growth, digital transformation, and financial governance.   

He led Federal Bank for 14 years, driving its national expansion, enhancing its digital banking capabilities, and strengthening asset quality.  

Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TVS Capital Funds, said, “As we partner with businesses to scale into full-fledged, IPO-ready institutions, his (Shyam Srinivasan’s) expertise as a veteran banker will play a pivotal role in providing strategic direction, strengthening governance, enhancing operational excellence, and driving long-term value creation."    

In his new role, Srinivasan will offer strategic insights and operational guidance to TVS Capital Funds’ portfolio companies, particularly those in financial services and technology-driven sectors.  

TVS Capital Funds, which manages around Rs 5,000 crore across its third and fourth funds, has built over 35 partnerships and executed 28 exits. In a recent interview, Gopal Srinivasan said that the firm is set to close its fourth fund in the coming months.   

Shyam SrinivasanTVS CapitalFederal Bank

