Former Edelweiss Alts exec joins finserv firm to lead private credit biz

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

A former Edelweiss Alternatives executive has joined financial services firm Ashika Investment Managers to head its newly launched private credit operations. The Ashika Group, which has been operational for over three decades, offers services including retail and institutional broking, global family office services, research advisory, and investment banking. The company has appointed ......