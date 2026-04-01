Law firm Khaitan & Co elevates 49 execs to leadership team

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Full-service law firm Khaitan & Co said Wednesday it has elevated 49 executives to leadership positions.

The firm promoted 17 executives to partner and 32 to counsel, it said in a statement.

“The elevation exemplifies their achievements over the years, as well as their future role in shaping teams, mentoring people, nurturing client relationships and defining the next chapter of the firm’s journey,” said Haigreve Khaitan, senior partner at the law firm.

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With these elevations, the firm’s leadership now stands at 349. The firm said that the appointments highlight the continued expansion of its expertise and leadership across key practice areas.

â€‹Those promoted to partner include Abhimanyu Pal, Rithika Reddy, and Srishti Ramkrishnan in the employment, labour and benefits practice; Amit Agashe, Madhav Khosla, and Raveena Rai in dispute resolution; Amruta Joshi and Rishabh Vora in real estate; Shashank Patil, Sumantra Bose, Kevin Shah, Gaurav Malhotra, Ayush Nanda, and Govinda Toshniwal in corporate; Priya Awasthi in capital markets; Bhagirath Ashiya in energy, infrastructure and resources; and Raghav Bajaj in direct tax.

Khaitan & Co is one of India’s largest law firms. It was also among the top law firms for private equity transactions as well as merger and acquisition dealmaking, both in value and volume terms, last year, VCCircle reported in December.â€‹

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The law firm has over 1,300 legal professionals and a presence across India and Singapore. Among its recent mandates, the firm advised STEAG Power GmbH on the divestment of its stake in Steag Energy Services to Bluspring. In another notable transaction, Khaitan & Co advised Weaver Services on its acquisition of a 75.01% in Centrum Housing Finance from Centrum Capital Ltd and other shareholders, as well as on entering into agreements to buy Morgan Stanley PE Asia’s 24.99% stake.

Additionally, the law firm is advising book running lead managers Kotak Mahindra Capital and Axis Capital on Manipal Hospitals' proposed IPO.â€‹

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