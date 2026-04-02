Ambit ropes in industry veteran to co-head investment banking ops
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Ambit ropes in industry veteran to co-head investment banking ops

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 02 Apr 2026
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Ambit ropes in industry veteran to co-head investment banking ops
Skanda Jayaraman, co-head of investment banking, Ambit

​Mumbai-headquartered Ambit Pvt Ltd said Thursday it has appointed industry veteran Skanda Jayaraman as co-head of its investment banking business.

Jayaraman takes over the role from Vikas Khattar, the company said in a statement. He will co-lead operations along with Rahul Mody, who is the head of investment.

Jayaraman has over two decades of experience spanning fintech leadership, investment banking, and credit risk across India and Singapore. Most recently, he founded Altflow Advisors in Bengaluru, where he built a data solutioning platform for the BFSI ecosystem and advised mid-market clients on fundraising strategies.

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Previously, he worked as the CEO of Qapita Marketplace in Singapore and as managing director and head of investment banking at Spark Capital Advisors.

Ambit said the appointment is aimed at strengthening its market positioning while expanding its reach and sectoral depth.

In a concurrent move, Khattar will now focus exclusively on leading and scaling Ambit’s equity capital markets business and the Financial Sponsors Group (FSG) coverage.

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“With ECM emerging as a key growth driver characterised by strong scalability and long-term value creation potential, and FSG as an increasingly important constituent for capital markets activity, this move enables sharper execution, deeper client engagement, and sustained momentum,” Ambit said.

The Ambit group offers various financial services like investment banking, asset management, wealth management, institutional equities, and SME lending. The investment banking vertical provides bespoke advisory in corporate finance, equity capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions.​ In 2024, the group’s NBFC unit Ambit Finvest raised Rs 410 crore ($49.2 million) from Japanese investment bank Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

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