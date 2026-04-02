JSA elevates 20 attorneys to retained partners in annual promotions

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​Full-service law firm JSA Advocates and Solicitors has promoted 20 attorneys, including seven women, to the role of retained partner as part of its annual partnership expansion.

With the latest elevations, JSA’s total partner count has increased to 183, comprising 66 equity partners, the law firm said in a statement.

The promotions are part of a broader round of career advancements at the firm, with over 110 attorneys elevated this year, including the recent addition of equity partners.

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The newly promoted retained partners span JSA’s core practice areas–corporate, disputes and finance–which together house 20 sector-focused teams offering specialised advice across 30 service lines.

Those elevated in the corporate practice include Aditya Dayal, Ankita Jain and Vwastav Ghosh. The disputes practice saw promotions of Aditya Gupta, Angad Baxi, Gayatri Aryan, Himanshu Vij, Maitreyi Kannur, Malcolm D Desai, Siddhesh S Pradhan and Vishrutyi Sahni. In the finance practice, Harshit Dusad, Kairav Parikh, S Ananth Balaji and Sourav Modi were promoted. Sarthak Pande and Shambhvi Sinha were elevated in the competition law practice.

JSA said women account for nearly half of its attorney workforce.

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JSA Advocates and Solicitors works with Indian companies, Fortune 500 companies, global financial institutions, as well as government and statutory bodies on a range of corporate, financing and disputes mandates.

The firm has a team of more than 700 legal professionals, including over 180 partners, and operates from 10 offices across seven cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

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