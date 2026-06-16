Bigbasket names former Amazon veteran new CEO as Hari Menon steps down

Credit: 123RF.com

Indian online grocery retailer Bigbasket on Tuesday appointed Amit Nanda as its CEO, replacing co-founder Hari Menon, who will continue to serve on the board.

Here are some details:

Nanda will join the Tata-backed grocery giant after more than 11 years at Amazon India, where he held several leadership roles.

Bigbasket said Nanda will lead its next phase of growth, including strengthening its position in quick commerce.

Earlier this month, the company appointed insider Seshu Kumar Tirumala as its Chief Operating Officer.

The move comes as India's fast-growing quick-commerce sector has become an $11.5 billion market within five years, with players such as Swiggy's Instamart, Eternal's Blinkit, Amazon's Now, Walmart-backed Flipkart's Minutes, Reliance's JioMart and Zepto.