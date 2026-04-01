True North elevates two senior execs to co-managing partners

True North's Srikrishna Dwaram (left) and Satish Chander

​Homegrown alternative investment firm True North has elevated two of its senior executives, Srikrishna Dwaram and Satish Chander, as co-managing partners of its private equity business with effect from Wednesday.

Dwaram and Chander will now spearhead the day-to-day leadership of the firm’s PE vertical, True North said in a social media post. Dwaram and Chander were partners at the firm earlier.

“Their journey is a testament to the enduring institution we have built together. Right from joining True North two decades ago as part of our first-ever cohort of Associates up until now, their leadership has been defined by the integrity, humility, and long-term value creation that anchor our way of doing business,” the firm said.

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The firm also said that ⁠Kapil Singhal will continue to lead its private credit business and that managing partner ⁠Vishal Nevatia will continue to lead the overall organisation, providing strategic oversight and full support to both the private equity and private credit teams.

The firm's top deck also includes partners Divya Sehgal, Maninder Singh Juneja, Nitin Nayak, Prasad Thrikutam, and Rajagopalan Santhanam, according to its website.

Chander joined True North in 2005. Prior to joining True North, he was part of JP Morgan’s equity research team covering Indian companies in the oil and gas sector. Before that, he was a management consultant at Accenture, where he worked across pharma, FMCG, and auto ancillary sectors.

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At True North, Chander leads investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from IIT-Madras and studied management at IIM-Kolkata.

Dwaram joined True North in 2006 and is responsible for investments in primarily consumer products and services and technology products and services. He also supports the fundraising and investor relations teams.

Prior to joining True North, he was part of the founding team at Yes Bank and also worked in the planning and strategy team at ICICI Bank. He graduated from IIM Ahmedabad after completing his B.Tech in mechanical engineering from National Institute of Technology.​

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