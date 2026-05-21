Sadev Ventures ropes in Snabbit senior exec as co-founder, partner

(L to R) Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl and Ishan Kansal

Sadev Ventures, the early-stage venture capital firm founded by former BharatPe chief operating officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, has appointed former Snabbit and CRED executive Ishan Kansal as co-founder and managing partner.

Kansal is expected to join the firm in June and will be based in Bengaluru as Sadev Ventures looks to expand its presence beyond Delhi with a second office in India.

An alumnus of IIM Indore, Kansal most recently worked at home services startup Snabbit as head of product, overseeing product, data and design functions. The startup is backed by investors including Susquehanna Venture Capital, Lightspeed, Nexus Venture Partners, Elevation Capital and Bertelsmann.

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Before joining Snabbit, Kansal spent nearly six years at fintech startup CRED, where he was part of the early team and worked across payments, insurance, lending and deposits businesses. He has also worked with Paytm and Deutsche Bank.

“By integrating Ishan into our leadership, Sadev is substantially bolstering its capacity to identify extraordinary founders, evaluate companies through a pragmatic, operator focused lens, and furnish critical support as they navigate the essential 0-to-1 and 1-to-10 stages of growth,” Bahl, founder and managing partner at Sadev Ventures, said.

The firm said that the appointment comes as Sadev Ventures plans to scale its assets under management to Rs 1,000 crore over the next 18-24 months and expand into venture debt alongside the launch of its second equity fund over the next 18-24 months.

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Founded in 2024, Sadev Ventures currently manages a corpus of Rs 240 crore (nearly $25 million) and invests in seed to pre-Series A startups. Its portfolio includes companies such as Asaya, a skincare brand; Bidso, a manufacturing platform; Atomgrid, a specialty chemicals startup; Cleevo, a manufacturing technology startup; Vama, a spiritual-tech platform; Gladful, a nutrition brand; Prosperr, a tax planning platform; and Liquide, a stock market insights platform.

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