EQT elevates India head, another exec to Asia co-heads

EQT's Hari Gopalakrishnan

Swedish private equity firm EQT, which recently closed the largest Asia-focussed private equity fund, has appointed Nicholas Macksey and Hari Gopalakrishnan as co-heads of EQT Private Capital Asia (PC Asia) with immediate effect.

Gopalakrishnan and Macksey succeed Jean Eric Salata, who formally assumed the role of chair of EQT Group earlier this month, said the company in a statement.

Salata will continue as chair of the EQT Asia and Private Capital Asia investment committees, remaining closely involved in investment decision-making and supporting the continued growth of the Asia platform under Macksey and Gopalakrishnan’s leadership.

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Gopalakrishnan and Macksey joined the firm nearly 20 years ago as junior investment professionals and have grown alongside EQT’s Asia business over the course of their careers.

The firm sees the appointments as strength of the next generation of leadership developed from within the firm.

Macksey currently serves as partner and head of EQT’s Mid-Market Opportunities (MMO) strategy in Asia. Since joining the firm in 2006, he has played a leading role across EQT’s Asia private capital platform, including helping build the firm’s cross-border strategy and contributing to a number of EQT Asia’s investments, said a company issued statement.

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Gopalakrishnan currently serves as head of private capital India and global co-head of services. Since joining the firm in 2007 as one of the founding members of the India team, he has played a significant role in building India into one of EQT’s largest and most active markets globally. He has also been instrumental in establishing EQT’s tech services franchise as a globally leading platform.

“Their appointments reflect the depth of talent we have built across our Asia platform and our long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of leadership from within,” said Salata, chair of EQT Group and EQT Asia.

“Asia continues to present some of the most compelling long-term investment opportunities globally, particularly across technology, services and sectors benefiting from structural growth and increasing domestic demand,” said Gopalakrishnan.

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“What has always made EQT’s Asia platform special is the combination of ambition, entrepreneurship and partnership that has defined the business since its earliest days,” said Macksey, adding that they are dedicated to strengthening their position as a leading long-term investor in the region.

EQT’s PC Asia platform provides investment capabilities across a broad range of strategies, from large-cap and mid-market to growth strategies. Established in 1997, EQT PC Asia has deployed $30 billion of equity across more than 160 transactions.

EQT’s Private Capital Asia portfolio today includes investments in approximately 65 companies across 10 countries.

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