Khaitan & Co ropes in ex-McKinsey global strategy chief as COO

Vimal Choudhary, Chief Operating Officer, Khaitan & Co

Full-service law firm Khaitan & Co has appointed Dr. Vimal Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer to lead its internal operations and drive strategic transformation, the firm said in a statement.

Based in Mumbai, Choudhary will focus on digital and AI-led innovation, operational optimisation, and strengthening the firm’s knowledge platforms. His mandate includes deploying next-generation technology solutions and instituting best-in-class processes to enhance collaboration, resilience and scale, as per the statement.

A Chartered Accountant and an MBA graduate, Choudhary brings over two decades of experience from McKinsey & Co, where he headed Global Centres in India and served as Global Chief Strategy Officer at McKinsey Global Services. During his 23-year tenure, he shaped strategy and operations for McKinsey Global Services, managed its largest office outside the US, and led initiatives in client services, acquisition integration, digital capability building and talent development. He also served on the boards of McKinsey Global Capabilities and Services, and ETML Singapore, an analytics firm acquired by McKinsey.

The appointment comes as Khaitan & Co continues to strengthen its leadership and technology capabilities amid growing demand for integrated legal services.

Recently, the firm advised Viatris on its proposed $815 million (around Rs 7,329 crore) stake sale in Biocon Biologics to Biocon, comprising $400 million in cash and $415 million via preferential share allotment. The deal team included partners Rabindra Jhunjhunwala and Abhishek Dadoo, principal associate Aman Anand, senior associate Gaurang Mansinghka and associate Nitya Saxena.

