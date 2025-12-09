InCred Capital appoints Sanjay Singh as investment banking head

Sanjay Singh, head of investment banking, InCred Capital

InCred Capital, the investment banking arm of diversified financial services firm InCred Group, has appointed Sanjay Singh as head of investment banking.

Singh will lead coverage across deal advisory and equity capital markets (ECM), the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Singh was previously managing director and India head at New York-based investment bank BDA Partners, where he also oversaw the healthcare practice.

Advertisement

Prior to his four-and-a-half-year stint at BDA Partners, Singh spent more than 13 years at KPMG India, where he served as partner, deal advisory, and headed the life sciences practice.

“At a time when India’s investment banking landscape is entering a high-growth phase—driven by robust capital markets activity, accelerating corporate consolidation, and increasing global investor interest—Sanjay’s leadership positions us strongly to capture the immense opportunities ahead,” InCred founder Bhupinder Singh said.

InCred Capital’s investment banking business offers mergers and acquisition advisory, private equity and strategic fundraising advisory, and structured finance solutions. Its ECM division provides strategic guidance for IPO planning, private placements, and monetization.

Advertisement

Further, InCred Capital is likely to make multiple hires across management levels, from managing directors to associates, across key sectors in the coming months, VCCircle has learnt.

The firm had set up its ECM division a couple of years ago, led by managing director Prateek Indwar. Singh and Indwar will now jointly drive the ECM business at InCred Capital.

“With Sanjay and Prateek together, we also expect to participate in significantly larger transactions. Our emphasis is on working closely with promoters and boards at a strategic level to drive superior long-term outcomes,” a spokesperson for InCred Capital told VCCircle. Singh will also build out a “top-tier team”, the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

InCred Capital focuses on ECM advisory for mid-to-large-cap companies, typically with capital-raising requirements of Rs 1,000 crore and above.

“I’m excited to join InCred Capital at this opportune time with its breadth of offerings across mergers and acquisitions/private equity advisory and ECM (equity capital markets) focused on delivering bespoke solutions to its clients. I look forward to scaling the investment banking operations further in India and globally,” Singh said.

Some recent transactions advised by InCred Capital include procurement decision intelligence firm Beroe’s Rs 300-crore fundraise led by Relativity Resilience Fund, water purifier brand Livpur’s Rs 233 crore Series C round led by M&G Investments, and Dodla Dairy’s Rs 470 crore-acquisition of OSAM Dairy.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments