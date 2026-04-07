Neo Alternative enters real estate, partners former WSB leadership

Kaushik Desai (left) and Vinit Prabhugaonkar, managing directors, Neo Alternative Asset Managers

Neo Alternative Asset Managers (formerly Neo Asset Management) on Monday announced that Kaushik Desai, Vinit Prabhugaonkar and Vimal Jangla, former senior leaders at WSB Partners, have partnered with the firm to launch a real estate investment platform.

The platform, which marks Neo Alternative’s entry into real estate, will focus on structured and opportunistic investments across India

The trio, who have worked together for over 17 years, bring more than two decades of experience in real estate investing, asset management, and structured financing. They have collectively managed and advised on deals worth over $650 million (Rs 6,037 crore) across 100-plus projects.

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The development comes soon after VCCircle exclusively reported that the senior leadership team at WSB Partners (formerly Walton Street India) was set to join Neo Alternative.

At Neo, the team will identify and execute investments across segments, including residential, industrial and logistics, commercial, and special situations, with a focus on key urban markets in India.

“Our focus will be on building a best-in-class, execution-led investment management platform that combines a disciplined investment approach with strong structuring capabilities, and on-ground asset management to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns for investors,” said Kaushik Desai, managing director, Neo Alternative Asset Managers.

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Commenting on the appointments, Hemant Daga, co-founder of Neo Group and CEO of Neo Alternative Asset Managers, said, “The team brings deep domain expertise, a strong track record, and a differentiated approach to real estate investing, which aligns well with our focus on disciplined execution and long-term value creation.”

Neo Alternative is a wealth and asset management firm catering to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), and multi-family offices. It is backed by investors including Peak XV Partners, MUFG, and New York-based Euclidean Capital LLC. Recently, it raised investment from the TVS Group, taking the firm to unicorn status.

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