SILA brings on board Godrej, JSW, Lodha and Sattva family offices

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Facility management and real estate services company SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd, which recently raised $100 million (around Rs 927 crore) from British private equity firm Permira, has secured fresh funding from the family offices of Godrej Group, JSW Group, Lodha and Sattva Group, it said in a statement.

The new investors join an existing shareholder base that includes the family offices of Piramal and cricketer MS Dhoni, as well as Permira. Norwest Venture Partners, an early backer of the company, exited in the recent Permira-led round.

“Some of these relationships go back years, built first as clients, then as friends of the firm, and now as investors in what we’re building,” said Rushabh Vora and Sahil Vora, founders of SILA. “We have deep respect for each of them and the businesses they’ve built. There is much we hope to learn from them in the years ahead.”

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SILA operates across more than 125 cities, managing over 450 million square feet of real estate. Its business services platform spans facility management, material handling, equipment leasing, food catering and real estate advisory, serving corporate occupiers, institutional real estate funds, landowners and developers across the asset lifecycle.

The company’s cross-sector expertise covers commercial, industrial, residential, retail, and hospitality assets, with clients ranging from India’s leading corporations to global institutional investors.

In April, VCCircle had reported that Permira invested around $100 million in SILA, marking the PE firm’s debut transaction in India. SILA had said it plans to use the proceeds to fuel expansion across India by strengthening its technology capabilities, expanding adjacent service lines, and pursuing growth opportunities.

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Earlier this year, the company acquired SMS Integrated Facilities Services Pvt Ltd from homegrown PE firm Samara Capital for about Rs 270 crore.

In 2025, SILA raised funding from MS Dhoni’s family office. Early backer Norwest Venture Partners had first invested Rs 56 crore in SILA in 2019 and infused more capital later.

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