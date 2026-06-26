Adani Airports to invest over $2 bn in developing airport cities
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Adani Airports to invest over $2 bn in developing airport cities

By Reuters

  • 26 Jun 2026
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Adani Airports to invest over $2 bn in developing airport cities
Workers move chairs in a baggage claim area inside the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, December 17, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

Adani Airports will invest more than Rs 200 billion ($2.12 billion) to develop airport-linked commercial districts across six locations in the country, the Adani Group firm said on Thursday. 

The developments will span more than 655 acres across airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

Adani Airports currently manages eight airports across India, according to its website.

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Nearly 70% of the planned investment will be concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reflecting the region's position as India's leading commercial and financial hub.

Airport cities will include hotels, retail centres, office space and entertainment venues integrated with airport infrastructure.

The company said the developments were inspired by airport-city models in Singapore, Dubai, Amsterdam and Seoul.

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The company has already signed agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts for five hotels for the project, and is in talks with partners across food and beverage, and entertainment segments.
 

Adani AirportsAdani Groupairport citiesAdani

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