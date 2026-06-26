Smartworks to acquire Singapore-based coworking firm

Smartworks founder and MD Neetish Sarda (left) and co-founder Harsh Binani

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd, a managed office platform, has proposed to acquire Workstudio Spaces Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based flexible workspace provider with an operational footprint of 26,000 square feet, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition, expected to be completed by next month, will be funded through resources available with Smartworks’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Smartworks Space Pte Ltd.

The financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

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Upon completion of the transaction, Smartworks' Singapore portfolio will expand to four centres, taking its footprint to 76,000 sq ft and total seating capacity to over 1,500. With this addition, the company will have more than doubled its presence in Singapore over the past two years.

"Singapore remains a strategically important market, supported by strong enterprise demand, a clear flight to quality, and structurally healthy operating margins,” said Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director of Smartworks. “Our existing centres in Singapore have been profitable over the past two years. Workstudio complements our existing presence by providing access to a high-demand micro-market, diversifying our Singapore portfolio and broadening our enterprise client base."

The proposed acquisition will also broaden Smartworks' enterprise relationships in Singapore, diversify its presence across key business districts, and further strengthen its ability to deliver a consistent, enterprise-grade managed workspace experience across the market, according to the statement.

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As of March 31, 2026, Smartworks, which was listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on July 17 last year, had a total footprint of 16.1 million sq ft across 66 centres in 15 cities in India and Singapore. The company partners with developers to transform large commercial assets into fully managed enterprise campuses, integrating workspace design, technology infrastructure, hospitality, and workplace services for enterprises, global capability centres (GCCs), multinational corporations, and high-growth businesses.

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